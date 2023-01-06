'We'd never mistreat a dog': Rescue operator speaks after B.C. SPCA seizes dozens of dogs

The B.C. SPCA says it expects to recommend charges after seizing dozens of distressed dogs from a rescue organization in the Fraser Valley.

CTV News has learned the dogs were taken from Dogway Dog Rescue, run by Cherry LaTour.

“I only want to comment on our dogs and what we do," she said when contacted by CTV News. "We’ve done this for 15 years and we’ve rehabilitated, rehomed over 4,000 (dogs)."

Earlier this week, the SPCA executed a search warrant at a Mission property that “resulted in the removal of 63 dogs,” said Eileen Drever, a senior officer with the animal welfare agency. Drever said about 50 of the animals came from the home at the property.

“The ammonia levels were extremely high. Dogs were suffering physically as well as psychologically,” Drever said.

While not naming the organization, Drever said the rescue has come to the SPCA’s attention before.

“We had issued recommendations in the past and she followed our recommendations. This time around, unfortunately, animals were found in distress yet again,” she said.

But the operator of the rescue says she and her staff care deeply for the dogs.

“(Staff) would never tolerate any kind of mistreatment at all of any dogs,” said LaTour.

“We’ve given up our lives to do this for them. We’d never mistreat a dog. These dogs are loved,” she said, adding that they rescue dogs from “horrific abuse.”

She told CTV News the dogs get to play outside in the fields on the Mission property and provided video and pictures of the dogs outdoors.

“We are a team of people, like-minded people who rescue dogs that have been basically discarded by society, dogs that have been abused very badly,” she said.

But the SPCA said the seized dogs were found in unacceptable conditions.

“I have to mention the psychological distress. A lot of these dogs were mismatched and they were fearful (of) each other,” said Drever.

“One dog had a broken toe. There was matting. Some animals did not have access to water or food.”

Drever said there are amazing rescue organizations in B.C., however, “this individual, perhaps her heart was in the right place and she just got overwhelmed.”

The SPCA says its investigation is ongoing and that it expects to recommend charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.