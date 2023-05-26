'We danced when the winning music came on': Southampton, Ont. resident celebrates $100K Encore win

A Southampton resident plans to kick off the summer season by purchasing brand new Muskoka chairs after winning $100,000 during a Lotto Max draw earlier this month.

According to a release from OLG, James Greenaway of Southampton matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 9 Lotto Max draw, winning a cool $100,000.

The project control specialist said he’s a long-time lottery player, and tends to bounce between playing Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, The Bigger Spin and Lighting Lotto. James said he typically chooses whatever catches his eye, but that he always says yes to Encore.

The 56-year-old discovered his big win when he checked his ticket on the OLG app.

“My wife and I were in shock,” he recalled. “We danced when the winning music came on!”

James later revealed the big news to his family, but said at first, they were skeptical.

“They said, ‘Yeah, right,’ but after some convincing, they were overjoyed!” he said.

So what does James plan to do with his newfound winnings?

He doesn’t have any major plans yet, but he plans to manage his finances and then treat himself and his wife to brand new Muskoka chairs.

“There were winners in this community, and I knew it was possible, but I never thought I’d win this big of a prize,” he said. “You can’t describe it. It’s surreal.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Vanderwerf’s Your Independent Grocer on Goderich Street in Port Elgin, Ont.