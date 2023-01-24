'We deserve justice and recognition': Sask. residential school survivors file class action lawsuit

Several survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse residential school have filed a class action lawsuit that aims to get compensation for those who suffered harm while attending the school.

The lawsuit was filed with the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench last month after “many years of failed attempts to negotiate with the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada for fair compensation for survivors,” according to a news release.

“I hope that by bringing forward this lawsuit that the survivors of Île-à-la-Crosse will finally receive the justice that we deserve and that our truth is heard,” plaintiff Louis Gardiner said in the release.

“We lost our language, our culture, and our identity at the school. We deserve justice and recognition moving forward.”

The school was opened in the 1820s and closed in the 1970s, the release said. During that time, the plaintiffs said they faced inhumane living conditions and physical, sexual and psychological abuse by school staff.

Survivors say they have suffered long-term mental health challenges and the loss of their culture, language and identity. This impacts not only former students but also their families, the release said.

“We are ready to negotiate and invite the Government of Canada and the government of Saskatchewan to work with survivors and their families.” Survivor Duane Favel said.

“Survivors and their families deserve recognition, justice and compensation. Survivors are dying and we are losing time. The time to act is now.”

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation from the Government of Canada and the provincial government for their roles in operating the school and “breaching their legal duties to the survivors.”

“For too long the truth of residential school experience of Métis children has been ignored by Canadians,” said Michelle LeClaire, vice-president of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

“Métis survivors have been denied the benefits of Indian Residential School settlements, including both the compensation and apologies that other survivors have received.”

LeClaire said they hoped the federal and provincial governments would offer a fair settlement.