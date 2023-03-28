'We did get a little bit': Renewal of firefighting course, limited new funding for hospital among budget highlights in Yorkton

Yorkton Mayor Mitch Hippsley was optimistic he’d see more funding for the construction of the heavily anticipated Yorkton Regional Hospital in the latest provincial budget.

An increase in funding was provided. However, it was not exactly what Hippsley expected.

“We did get a little bit. Another $200,000 was allocated for planning for the hospital. Now they’re at $500,000 [to date]. No one spends $500,000 unless the intention is to build that hospital,” he told CTV News on Tuesday.

Hippsley called the extra funding a “step forward,” but said it’s “time for real action.”

He added that residents in the service area will have to fundraise 10 per cent of the total cost of the facility in the near future, which would have a price tag of roughly $30 million.

Yorkton MLA Greg Ottenbreit said the work behind the scenes is ongoing.

“We're expecting that [planning phase] to be completed sometime this spring and we can move onto the next phase, maybe site location and maybe some design work,” he told CTV News on March 23.

Besides the hospital, the provincial budget brought additional municipal revenue, amounting to around $120,000 more annually for the City of Yorkton.

New money is on its way to finish up renovations at the Yorkton Regional High School as well, according to Ottenbreit.

PARKLAND COLLEGE FUNDING BRINGS BACK FIREFIGHTING COURSE

After a one year pause, Parkland College firefighter course will return, thanks to new money in the budget.

$1.33 million will be allocated to the college to upgrade equipment and get the site near Melville up to standards.

Up to $250,000 in additional funding will head to the college for annual funding from the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training to deliver the firefighter course, and up to $210,000 in Capital Grant funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education.

The one year pause was caused by primarily the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Allison Dubreuil, Interim President and CEO of Parkland College and Cumberland College.

“We needed to reassess our delivery, but we also took that opportunity to conduct a fulsome, comprehensive review of the course,” she said Monday.

“[This funding will allow for] an enhanced relationship we have with the Government of Saskatchewan, and it will allow us [so] we can continue to deliver on our training needs.”

The 14-week program returns in July, with interested applicants able to submit their applications at any time.