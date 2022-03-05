'We did this’: Wellesley vaccination clinic staff looks back at year

After administering 34,915 doses since first opening the clinic doors on March 15, 2021, the Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out its final shot Saturday afternoon.

Clinic leaders said it was an overwhelming yet joyous day.

“It’s a huge achievement,"said Courtney Rose, a pharmacy technician at the clinic. "I remember celebrating 5,000 and 10,000 and 20,000 and I don’t think I thought we were near that amount, and then when we checked today I kind of blown away that we’ve done that many."

The clinic is officially closing its doors due to the slowing down in demand for vaccinations and the easing of restrictions.

“It is rather heartwarming to know that we did this,” said Tracy Crowther, manager of the clinic.

According to Crowther, the clinic typically saw around 100 appointments when open, but one day in the summer staff gave out over 600 vaccines to residents.

“On a Saturday, we started at 9 o’clock in the morning," said Crowther. "We did two regional clinics and then we did our own extra clinic in the evening, to service our rural Mennonite community families."

“We only had two or three vaccinators at any given point so putting through that many people with only three people vaccinating was insane,” Rose said.

The Wellesley vaccination clinic will return to being a doctors office again. Other regional vaccine clinics are remaining open for anyone in need.

EXPERTS SAY THIRD DOSE STILL IMPORTANT

Health experts suggest a third dose is still important to boost your immunity, especially with easing restrictions.

“You need to get vaccinated, because if all your measures are lifting, then you only have vaccination that gives you a protection against severe disease,” said Zahid Butt, an assistant professor at the School of Public Health Sciences at the University of Waterloo.

According to Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, experts are closely watching new variants like the more contagious B.A. 2, and suggests a third dose would help protect against it.

“We continue to recommend that you if haven't had a booster, it's a pretty good time to get a booster to protect yourself from this new B.A. 2,” Dr. Mercer said on Friday.

"Obviously, it boosts your immunity," said Butt. "Second, is if you are planning to travel, then you need to have a second dose to be considered fully vaccinated."

Experts also suggest masks should still be worn when visiting elderly or imunnocompromised people.

“You may want to continue wearing masks to protect them and possibly to protect others,” said Dr. Mercer.