'We didn’t expect it': Regina woman $250K richer after PICK 2 draw

A Regina woman is $250,000 richer after matching all seven digits of a winning EXTRA ticket for the Dec. 12 PICK 2 draw.

Marivic Viernes discovered her win on the Lotto Spot app the day after she bought her ticket.

“I was talking with my husband the night of the draw when we saw that someone in Regina had won,” Viernes said in a Sask. Lotteries news release. “We didn’t expect it would be our ticket.”

Viernes said she has a few ideas on how she would like to spend her winnings.

“We would like to share some with friends and we’re going on vacation to the Philippines soon so this win will make sure it’s a good vacation,” she said.

She bought her ticket from the Circle K Convenience store at 1101-K Kramer Blvd in Regina.

The seven winning digits were 5551351.