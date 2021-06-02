'We dodged a bullet': WECHU reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, less than 200 active cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

WECHU says there are 197 active cases, including 101 cases identified as Variants of Concern.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he’s happy to see the new case count declining and the number of active cases drop below 200 for the region.

“This has been a success for our community, especially in the third wave,” says Ahmed. “I think we dodged a bullet because of our high vaccination rate and our community sticking to the public health measures.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,966 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 427 people.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

1 is outbreak related

8 cases are still under investigation.

There are 11 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: