'We don't know when we can open again': Chicken shortage shuts down popular Victoria restaurant

The newest ripple effect from B.C.’s broken transportation network is hitting a Victoria restaurant in the deep fryer.

Chicken 649 is a popular Korean fried chicken spot which currently cannot get the poultry it needs, according to owners.

"Many of the food suppliers don't have enough chicken," said Chicken 649 owner, Heejin Kim, on Monday.

"We don't know when we can open again. That's the main problem," Kim said. "This is not a problem of one day or two days. Nobody can guarantee (dates)."

Owners say their main supplier has faced significant transportation issues due to highways being destroyed by recent heavy rains, flooding and landslides.

"This is the most difficult time, I think," Kim told CTV News Vancouver Island.

In a note posted to the downtown Victoria restaurant’s door, staff say it could take days to restore their supply of fresh chicken.

Chefs at the restaurant say they only use specific cuts of fresh poultry, but are now considering using frozen chicken to keep doors open.

The provincial government says, slowly, transportation issues are easing.

"Essential goods and services are moving again," said Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, at a live update Monday.

"Everyday brings us a little closer to normal, but we are facing incredible challenges," he said.

Unsure of when their supply of chicken will be restored, Chicken 649 owners are taking a close look at how they get supplies and how far they have to travel.