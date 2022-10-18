'We don't know where he is': Canada's 8th most wanted fugitive linked to body found in Erin, Ont.

The Ontario man accused of the murder of Frederick (John) Hatch whose body was found in Erin, Ont. in 2015 has been named Canada’s eighth most wanted fugitive.

The Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s updated 25 most wanted fugitives list was revealed Tuesday afternoon at British Columbia RCMP Headquarters, and places Danick Miguel Bourgeois as the number eight most wanted fugitive.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Bourgeois is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Hatch.

According to OPP, Hatch was last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2015, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean. His body was discovered 450 kilometres away the next day.

“The OPP appreciates BOLO Program's interest in public safety and its collaborative contribution to this investigation. We hope it assists our ongoing efforts to bring resolution to the victim's family and friends,” said OPP Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor in a media release.

A targeted campaign using donated billboard space will be used to help search for Bourgeois, OPP said in a media release.

“Does he pose a danger? Potentially. We believe he killed somebody,” said Bill Dickson, acting manager of media relations with the OPP.

“We don’t know where he is,” said Dickson.

OPP believes Bourgeois could hiding out in eastern Ontario, or potentially that he could have crossed into a different province.

“He could be somewhere in eastern Ontario or western Quebec. There's been no sign of him and no sightings of him since this time,” said Dickson.

In 2018, the province issued a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Hatch’s death.

In 2020, five years after his death, police named Bourgeois as a suspect in the death of Hatch.

In a news release issued in October 2020, officials said they had obtained a warrant for the arrest of Bourgeois.

Police stressed that if anyone sees Bourgeois or anyone on the list, they should not approach them. Instead, they should get in touch with their local police as soon as possible.

They also say anyone who offers assistance in evading arrest could be considered an accessory after the fact.