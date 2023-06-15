'We don’t necessarily have a lot of time': Windsor couple joins fight for early diagnosis testing of Alzheimer's disease

Mike Kessler, 73, was diagnosed with vascular dementia and mild Alzheimer’s’ two years ago.

“A tell tale sign was that I would ask, ‘what day is it?’ And I would ask it three times,” said Mike. “It wasn't where I was compelled to ask what day it was. I genuinely didn't know what day it was or what we had to do.”

His wife, Karen, 67, too knew something wasn’t right.

“I could see it in his eyes, he would just, it would shut off. His brain would just shut off,” she said.

The Kesslers had to push their family doctor for a referral to a neurologist and then wait a year for the appointment.

After countless questions, tests and appointments, the diagnosis showed up in the MRI — the doctor told them it was mild Alzheimer’s and the disease would progress, but slowly.

“We were relieved when we got the diagnosis,” Karen told CTV News Thursday.

It took more than a year, and a lot of self advocating, for the diagnosis to be finalized.

That’s why the Kessler’s are thrilled to hear Health Canada has approved a new test for the disease — a cerebral fluid assay.

In layman’s terms, doctors would perform a lumbar puncture and then a lab would test the spinal fluid for abnormal protein buildup, according to Rosemary Fiss, director of programs for the Windsor-Essex branch of the Alzheimer’s’ Society.

“That's important because it's indicative of Alzheimer’s disease pathology,” she said, “In a quicker and faster way than we currently have available to us.”

Fiss said the testing is 90 per cent accurate and would be easier to access than a PET scan or an MRI.

“Earlier diagnosis goes a long way in terms of being able to help that person plan, have other treatment possibilities put into place, be able to still remain very active but with that accurate information as to what's going on and that's important,” said Fiss.

Their statistics indicate by 2050, there will be 1.7 million Canadians living with dementia — almost triple the number that were there in 2020.

“So if the onset could be delayed just by 10 years, over 4 million new cases of dementia could be avoided by 2050,” said Fiss.

The catch is, Ontario has yet to approve the tests.

The Alzheimer’s’ Society is hopeful the province will “get on board” to give people hope.

“For me, it's not a death sentence. I looked at it more as a life sentence,” said Mike. “Okay, that's the name of the monster. I know what I'm up against. And this is what I have to do. And it's all been beneficial to me just as a human being.”

As they try to forget about the time they lost, the Kesslers focus on their future.

“We don't necessarily have a lot of time,” said Karen. “So you know, we had to sit down and say ‘what do we want to do before we can't do it anymore?’”

As a result, Karen took up competitive swimming and will compete in the Ontario Senior Games, while Mike will soon be sworn-in as the first Society board member to be diagnosed with dementia.

“I would recommend that if there is something wrong, get the early diagnosis, don't be afraid it’ll be okay,” said Mike.

The couple tell CTV News they have had hard discussions now, like estate planning and funeral arrangements, so they can enjoy their lives.

In the meantime, the couple of more than 40 years, said they have developed strategies and tricks to thrive with their day-to-day lives.

“I happened to marry the right girl,” said Mike. “She made me a nice little calendar for my desk. So when I get up in the morning, I read the paper. I have my coffee. I look down. Okay, we did that yesterday. Okay, today's Tuesday.”

“I’m there to kind of be the exterior brain,” said Karen. “I am on this journey with him, right? We're figuring it out together.”