'We face such an economic onslaught': Justice minister touts Sask. First Act

The Saskatchewan Justice minister maintains the Saskatchewan First Act is not about gratuitously bashing the federal government, or separation.

Bronwyn Eyre defended the controversial piece of legislation during a Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday.

"We face such an economic onslaught. That's in a nutshell," Eyre said during a question and answer period of the lunch.

The Saskatchewan First Act was revealed on Nov. 1. The act amends the Saskatchewan constitution in an effort to "clearly confirm Saskatchewan's sovereign autonomy" and exclusive jurisdiction over the province's natural resources.

Much of the conversation Thursday centred on the economic component the provincial government is trying to emphasize in its advertising of the bill.

Eyre revealed the act creates an economic impact assessment tribunal, which Eyre said will assess the economic impact of a given federal policy.

The tribunal will also be needed if the act is challenged in court.

"It could be used as evidence in a potential case as a factual assessment of economic harm," she said. "And that's really the purpose just to see it from an economic perspective."

Eyre repeatedly pointed to the federal fuel standard, which she said could have a $700 million impact on gas and diesel consumption in the province.

On Dec. 16, more than 30 First Nation chiefs from across the province gathered in to denounce the legislation, saying it breaches inherent treaty rights.

Chiefs threatened to blockade roads and railways in the province if meaningful consultation with First Nations peoples weren't conducted or given a voice in the matter.

The minister said she had a meeting with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron on Wednesday about the bill.

"It was a productive, cordial meeting. And really the message is we are all in this together," Eyre said.

After the meeting, Eyre said she feels blockades can be avoided.

"I hope so. And certainly, that has to be a last resort, which we hope it will never come to. I think it's very important to get the message across that this is about partnership between everyone in the province, and it is about protecting the economy for everyone in the province."