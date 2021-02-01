Even though it is physically closed because of COVID, the John Freeman Walls Historic Site in Puce, Ont. is still open for virtual business.

A $10 fee pays for a 25-minute virtual tour of the site on Puce Road in Essex County.

“They’ll (visitors) get the message that the sites about mutual respect, reconciliation and leaving bitterness behind,” says Bryan Walls, a descendent of John Freeman Walls.

In 1846 Walls built a two-storey cabin on the property, which stands today.

“The cabin subsequently served as a terminal of the Underground Railroad and the first meeting place of the Puce Baptist church,” according to Walls.

The virtual tour is one of a long list of events happening to commemorate Black History Month in February.

A list of some local events has been collated by Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island available online.