'We feel that pain collectively': Regina residents gather in solidarity with James Smith Cree Nation

More than 300 kilometres away from the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, people in Regina are standing in solidarity with those whose lives were changed forever by the deadly stabbing spree on Sunday.

Members of the First Nations University of Canada, along with the University of Regina, Campion College and Luther College gathered on Friday to share words of unity.

“The pain that James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon are experiencing is immense,” Jacqueline Ottmann, the president of the First Nations University of Regina, said to the crowd of about 100 people.

“We feel that pain collectively. The sorrow and the loss is unimaginable. Pain can either immobilize us or it can have us act.”

Some people in the city say they are following the lead from community members of James Smith Cree Nation, as they expressed the importance of forgiveness on Thursday.

“Every one of the deceased and every one of the injured is somebody’s child. They’re mothers, fathers, kukums, mushums and cousins. We need to come together at this time,” Lori Campbell, the associate vice president of Indigenous engagement at the University of Regina, said.

There are now more calls for action and support for Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan where intergenerational trauma is still so often experienced.

“How you stand up for us when we say that we need help and we need resources and we need mental health supports and we need access to cultural supports – that’s the real ally-ship and solidarity that we need,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it’s not just intergenerational trauma that flows through the veins of Indigenous people, but it’s also strength and perseverance of their ancestors.

“Together, we will get through this,” Campbell said.