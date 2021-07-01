'We found flames coming out of the window': Barrie firefighters tackle downtown fire Thursday morning

A fire broke out early Thursday morning in a downtown Barrie apartment that caused damage to a nearby restaurant and building, according to Barrie Fire.

Deputy fire chief Carrie Clark said that at around 5:30 a.m., crews received calls that a fire broke out on top of the Pita Pit on Dunlop Street West.

"On arrival, we found flames coming out of the window facing the street, and two occupants were able to evacuate," said Clark.

Both were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital and treated for "thermal injuries" and smoke inhalation, said Clark.

According to Clark, the fire is not suspicious, and no one is in custody as it's believed to accidental.

Clark said the business suffered water damage and the exterior will be boarded up, and the neighbouring apartments suffered smoke damage.

Damages are estimated to be around $300,000.