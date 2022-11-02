'We get creative': Businesses prepare for potential seasonal worker shortage

The local labour market is continuing to feel the strain of a dire shortage of workers as hiring ramps up across Waterloo region to fill seasonal worker positions.

The holiday hiring season is here for businesses like Reid’s Candy and Nut Shop in Cambridge, which is looking to more than double their staff to help accommodate the expected holiday rush.

Brenda Kamp, general manager of Reid’s Candy and Nut Shop said it is the busiest time of the year as the local business is already starting to process Christmas orders.

"I think because there is so many jobs out there if something comes along that’s a better fit for them they’re going for it,” said Kamp.

To help accommodate the annual rush, Kamp’s staff increases to 70 from 30.

Kamp said the training process is still going on, and the bulk of the people hired are about five weeks into their new roles.

She said despite having completed their hiring, it’s been a challenge to keep people on board.

“We get creative, and we often have two part-time people almost job share to be able to meet the criteria,” said Kamp.

According to Kamp, employee turnover means more dollars spent on training and less on their bottom line.

“It’s not time wasted, but the ideal would be to have people come back year after year,” said Kamp.

PERSISTENT UNDERSTAFFING

Vincenzo’s in Waterloo said it has been understaffed since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

“Our staff’s about 140 people, you know, so that means were about 10 to 15 people short of what we would normally have for a comfortable staff, and that’s not including any of the extras that will come in for the season,” said Carmine Caccioppoli, co-owner of Vincenzo’s.

During the holidays, they typically bring in extra hands to help with things like gift wrapping.

But right now, a worker shortage is impacting the day-to-day business.

“Today is a prime example. We have a hot food counter that usually opens that serves hot foods and lasagna. It’s closed today because we have four or five of our staff kitchen members off,” said Caccioppoli.

Both Vincenzo’s and Reid’s said they have bumped up their starting wages to bring in more people, but with shortages everywhere, they said there is little else they can do other than work hard and be resourceful.

Across the retail landscape this holiday season, it’s likely service may be a bit slower due to the labour shortage, and the folks at Vincenzo’s and Reid’s are asking everyone to be patient.