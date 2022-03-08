'We got inspired': Men Without Hats announce new album, 40th anniversary tour

The Canadian band best known for the 80s hit "The Safety Dance" is set to release its first album of original songs in a decade.

Men Without Hats spent the past 10 months at home on Vancouver Island recording Again (Part 2).

"We were completely isolated. We had a family of 13 peacocks that came and kept us company every day," singer Ivan Doroschuk told CTV News.

"We did a couple of kettle drum sessions for a couple of days out there on the deck out overlooking the [Saanich] Inlet, so it was cool, the whole thing was cool. We had a great time."

The album features 14 original tracks with a mix of new and unreleased material dating back to the band's early days.

"There's songs that come from the vaults, songs that never made it past the demo stage of the 'Safety Dance' era,” said Doroschuk.

“There’s songs that I wrote in the back of the tour bus for the past 10 years we've been on the road," he said. "Some of the songs we wrote while we were putting it all together – we got inspired and recorded some new stuff."

Men Without Hats will perform the new album as part of a 40th anniversary tour, in celebration of their debut album Rhythm of Youth.

The tour kicks off in the United Kingdom in May, before heading to mainland Europe. Then in the fall, the band is set to perform in the U.S. and Canada.

The new album will be released on Friday.