'We got justice today': Murder charge laid in death of Colton Crowshoe

Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe in 2014.

Officials arrested Wiley Provost on Thursday after an eight-year-long investigation into the murder.

Provost has been charged with second-degree murder in Crowshoe's death.

The victim's body was located in a retention pond in northeast Calgary on July 24, 2014, weeks after he was reported missing.

Police say Crowshoe and the accused were known to one another and left a house party, where the victim was last seen, together.

Authorities believe that at some point an altercation took place and Crowshoe's body was dumped into the pond afterwards.

The victim's family says news of the arrest brings them some comfort.

"We never gave up," said Lillian Crowshoe, Colton's aunt. "As a family we stuck together and made this happen. I would just like to thank all who were involved that helped our family, all who prayed for the family.

"We got justice today."

Provost is expected in court on July 13.