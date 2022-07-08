'We got justice today': Murder charge laid in death of Colton Crowshoe
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe in 2014.
Officials arrested Wiley Provost on Thursday after an eight-year-long investigation into the murder.
Provost has been charged with second-degree murder in Crowshoe's death.
The victim's body was located in a retention pond in northeast Calgary on July 24, 2014, weeks after he was reported missing.
Police say Crowshoe and the accused were known to one another and left a house party, where the victim was last seen, together.
Authorities believe that at some point an altercation took place and Crowshoe's body was dumped into the pond afterwards.
The victim's family says news of the arrest brings them some comfort.
"We never gave up," said Lillian Crowshoe, Colton's aunt. "As a family we stuck together and made this happen. I would just like to thank all who were involved that helped our family, all who prayed for the family.
"We got justice today."
Provost is expected in court on July 13.
-
Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonightCountry star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.
-
New Indian restaurant bringing some spice to Renfrew food sceneA couple has opened a new Indian restaurant on Burnstown Road in Renfrew, taking over an industrial kitchen from the previous local eatery.
-
Orillia Farmer's Market adds additional Friday stopsAvid market-goers were gifted a treat Friday as the Farmers' Market in the Sunshine City introduced a new limited time offering on Friday night.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMPPolice in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre tornado as cleanup continuesThursday's tornado south east of Sundre left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees but no injuries.
-
Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerableThe drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.
-
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughsA play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
-
Vancouver Island records 1st monkeypox case, health authority says risk 'very low'Health officials on Vancouver Island have confirmed the first local case of monkeypox, and the first case in B.C. outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
-