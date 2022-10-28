'We grow on together': Grow On Windsor has message for men living with cancer

Fundraising got underway on Friday for Grow On Windsor, a campaign that raises awareness and money for men in the Windsor area living with cancer.

According to a press release, Grow On Windsor is making a return this November, and the official kick off was held on Friday at the Walker Power Building. The speaker lineup featured Dr. Junaid Yousuf, radiation oncologist at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre, and Robert Franz, music director for the Windsor Symphony Orchestra.

Franz has been receiving treatment from the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre and chose to be an ambassador for Grow On Windsor for the 2022 campaign, which throughout the month of November will raise awareness and funds for men living with cancer in the Windsor area.

“Anyone could wake up tomorrow, and their world could be turned upside down with a cancer diagnosis,” said Franz in the release. “The fact that our community works so hard to ensure we are prepared to care for someone diagnosed with cancer right here, makes me so proud to live and work in Windsor.”

In total, there are five Grow On Windsor 2022 ambassadors.

This year’s campaign will fund the following initiatives:

Brachytherapy treatment for prostate cancer

Advanced radiation treatment for brain tumours, lesions, and cancers on the skin

Enhancements within seven cancer outpatient rooms

Houida Kassem, executive director for the Windsor Cancer Foundation knows the importance of the campaign, and the role Grow On ambassadors, business leaders and the community play.

“Last year, 4,245 men were referred to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre,” she said in the release. “These are our brothers, friends, uncles, and fathers.”

On Friday, Ford and Unifor Local 444 announced a friendly competition to see who can raise the most funds in November.

Kassem is still hoping that more corporations will reach into their wallets for a good cause.

“We need even more organizations to step up in such an impactful way to support men in our community who have been diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

Individuals and organizations can join the campaign by visiting the Grow On Windsor website.