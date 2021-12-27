'We had everything destroyed': Fundraiser launched for victim of Cambridge townhouse fire

Navdeep Kaur was one of 11 people displaced after a fire destroyed her Cambridge townhouse on Christmas Day.

"I ran up the stairs and saw the windows and doors on fire."

Firefighters were called to the Linden Drive complex around 10 p.m.

Officials say two townhouses were destroyed in the fire, and two others were damaged.

Kaur and her roommates fled and watched from across the street as their home went up in flames.

"Within 10 to 15 minutes, all four houses were burned," she recalled.

All 11 residents got out safely, though one person had minor burns and was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters from five stations worked until the early morning hours to put out the flames.

The damage is estimated at $2 million.

Neighbours are shocked that something like this could happen so close to home.

Christine Courville lives across the street from the complex.

"We went downstairs, it was just a blast that hit us, because we're directly across from the fire," she said. "It was frightening."

"It was insane," said Navit Oberoi, another neighbour. "It was so horrific to watch."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the Waterloo Regional Police Service said it's not believed to be suspicious.

"[My home is] completely destroyed," said Kaur. "We had everything destroyed. We never imagined this would happen to us."

The Red Cross has been called in to help those who have been displaced, including Kaur who is a personal support worker at Granite Landing, a retirement residence in Cambridge.

After hearing about what happened to Kaur, the Executive Director at Granite Landing started a fundraiser.

"We know she's not from Canada and she doesn't have a lot of family in this area," said Nancy Lowell. "We just really wanted to support her."

Lowell hopes the community will come through for Kaur, the way she has for the seniors in her care during the pandemic.

"To all healthcare workers, they give so much," she said. "It's nice to give back."

Kaur is thankful for the help she's received so far, and is now staying with a friend.

"They are very kind people," Kaur said. "I don't know how to thank them."