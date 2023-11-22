'We had no idea what it meant': Windsor couple wins $550,000

A Windsor couple is still in disbelief after winning $550,000 in their first time playing the Bigger Spin instant game.

Minh Quang Chung and Tran Truong of Windsor said they are occasional lottery players who enjoy playing Instant Bingo and The Big Spin.

"This is our first time playing The Bigger Spin and our first big win," said Quang while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings.

Tran is the one who discovered the big win while at the store.

"I called Quang and we had no idea what it meant at first. Quang came to the store to meet me," she said. "Even after leaving the store, we didn't believe it."

"I thought the wheel would be heavy, so I gave it a spin with all my might," Quang said. "It took me a minute to process it landed on $550,000."

The couple plans to enjoy some travel and invest their win.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Boulevard in Windsor.