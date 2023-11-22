'We had no idea what it meant': Windsor couple wins $550,000
A Windsor couple is still in disbelief after winning $550,000 in their first time playing the Bigger Spin instant game.
Minh Quang Chung and Tran Truong of Windsor said they are occasional lottery players who enjoy playing Instant Bingo and The Big Spin.
"This is our first time playing The Bigger Spin and our first big win," said Quang while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings.
Tran is the one who discovered the big win while at the store.
"I called Quang and we had no idea what it meant at first. Quang came to the store to meet me," she said. "Even after leaving the store, we didn't believe it."
"I thought the wheel would be heavy, so I gave it a spin with all my might," Quang said. "It took me a minute to process it landed on $550,000."
The couple plans to enjoy some travel and invest their win.
The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Tecumseh Boulevard in Windsor.
-
'People lie but data doesn't': Windsor murder trial nears conclusionA Brampton man is on trial for a downtown shooting in 2018 that killed a Mississauga resident who was a student at the University of Windsor.
-
N.B. youth arrested for assault with hockey stick: RCMPA 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopenAfter nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
'Suspicious package' located in east London, residences being evacuatedLondon police are investigating and evacuations are underway after a suspicious package was discovered in east London late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Simcoe County unveils $79 million affordable housing projectSimcoe County showcased its $79 million Orillia Campus Project, which will provide 130 mixed affordable residential units to seniors, families and individuals.
-
Southern Alberta automotive restorers team up to build top-10 ranked truckLyle Vass fabricated a 1940 Ford pickup truck that took six years to complete and used talented specialists from all over Southern Alberta for the project.
-
U of C researcher recognized for promising non-addictive pain medicationA new molecule developed by a Calgary researcher shows promise in treating chronic pain without the use of opioids.
-
Manitoba premier says previous government's school plan was not fundedThe new NDP government in Manitoba is reconsidering a plan to build nine new schools started by the previous Progressive Conservative government.
-
Union leader, auto analyst say NextStar hiring controversy ‘overblown’As controversy swirls regarding recent reports of up to 1,600 temporary foreign workers (TFW) being brought to Windsor to help set up the NextStar EV battery plant, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says the issue is nothing more than political hay.