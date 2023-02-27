'We had nowhere to go': London, Ont. family spends night on yacht after flight was cancelled

A London family had carefully laid out plans coordinating travel to Mexico so everyone could enjoy a vacation.

Patriarch Gene MacInnis said the weather cooperated, including lots of sunshine, and told CTV News London, "30 degrees during the day, 20 [degrees] in the evening.”

As for the flights, Ernie Cavanaugh laments their luck disappeared when it came to their flights.

"We were kind of stuck. We had nowhere to go,” he said.

The plan was for Gene and Rose MacInnis to spend a month at a resort near Puerto Vallarta and have family alternate visits to keep them company. The flights were booked with Swoop, flying out of Hamilton.

They said that every flight however — six flights in total, flying south and coming back — was delayed. Ernie said other travellers told him it's a common occurrence.

“’They're always cancelling flights delaying flights,’” he said.”I'm like, 'Oh, really.'"

Ernie said the final flight back with his mother-in-law and father-in-law was the most concerning. They had already checked out of their hotel and then the emails started coming.

"We had five mails saying delay, delay, delay, weather, weather, weather. The last one was 5:58 p.m. saying your flight has now been cancelled."

Ernie said Swoop indicated the cancellation was due to crew resources.

By that time, he said they couldn't find accommodations and the family wasn’t receiving direction from Swoop on options.

But then came a fortunate turn — a friend Gene and Rose met in Mexico offered his boat to sleep on.

"Just a 75 foot yacht,” explained Gene with a laugh, “He was, I think, a multi-millionaire from Texas. An oil man."

Still, Jacquie Cavanaugh worries about what would have happened to mom and dad if they weren't there to get the cancellation messages.

Rose admits it likely would have been an issue.

“We probably just would have went to the airport, not even knowing that the flights were cancelled because we're not that tech savvy so we weren't getting messages on our phone,” she said.

Ernie was told by others that Swoop often has temporary accommodations pre-booked for unexpected overnight delays, but he and his family wasn’t notified of those options.

They're planning to reach out to Swoop and voice their concerns.