Many Saskatoon families turned to outdoor activities for Family Day.

The Ryzak family spent the day skating at the Cameco Meewasin Rink downtown.

“We had to get out of the house to keep from going crazy. You can only watch so much TV,” Bryce Ryzak said, by his wife and two sons.

For Christine Lam, Family Day marked her first time skating.

Lam moved to Canada, from China, a few months ago. While she doesn’t have any family here, she said Saskatoon feels like home.

“The heart of the people is so nice — people are warm hearted. It makes me feel like home,” Lam told CTV News.

Downtown skating spots need to be reserved to ensure the rink doesn’t exceed capacity and adheres to physical distancing.

According to the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA), the organization that manages the ice, the rink neared capacity all Family Day.

“It’s nice that with everything going on that we can still offer these things to Saskatoon,” said Mia Nemeth.

Optimist Hill was closed all weekend because of cold temperatures, but re-opened for Family Day — where the daytime high hovered around the -20 C mark.

“It’s fun to just get outside and get fresh air,” Marc Zimmer said, tubing with his son, Hudson.