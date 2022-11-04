'We have a sustainable business again': YQR seeing strong rebound following pandemic turmoil

Regina’s International Airport is seeing a strong rebound following two years of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO Jams Bogusz said they are back to about 80 per cent of pre pandemic levels.

In May of 2020, YQR experienced passenger levels of just 1.8 per cent of pre pandemic levels.

“Compared to even a year ago it is night and day, we saw a big recovery in the summer and now our airport is trending around 80, 85 and even some days 90 per cent of pre pandemic passenger levels,” Bogusz said.

Bogusz said they are not fully out of the woods yet, but said it is relieving to know they have a sustainable business once again.

“We’re [also] really seeing the airlines stepping up service and we’re seeing our community stepping up and using the airport,” Bogusz said.

City of Regina transit is more than likely going to be running new routes to and from the airport and airport property after approval at an executive committee meeting on Wednesday.

City Council will make a final decision next week but Bogusz said they fully anticipate it will be approved.

“We’re very excited to work with the city on this pilot project, we have a three-year commitment from the airport to help offset some of the initial costs and of course, the city has stepped right up with some great service to begin with.”

Bogusz said they anticipate city buses to be running to and from airport properties beginning in May of 2023.

Bogusz said they are happy to also say that airline partners have offered a significant increase in service, especially for the upcoming winter months.

“What a great time to be planning your winter getaway, three U.S. destinations are back with Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas and a couple of those flights are starting next week,” Bogusz said.

Flights to Orlando will start in December and sun stops in Mexico and Dominican Republic and Cuba will also be available.

“Coming into later December and early January we’re going to have over eight frequencies a week to some of those hot spots in addition to the U.S. service I talked about,” Bogusz said.