‘We have about 1,100 slots available’: Cambridge Pinebush clinic ready as COVID-19 booster eligibility expands

More Ontarians are now eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday marked the first day of the province’s expanded booster shot eligibility but, at the Pinebush Mass Vaccination Clinic in Cambridge, appointments could be booked as early as Wednesday.

“We have about 1,100 slots available a day that people can book,” Liam Robinson, the clinic supervisor, told CTV News in an interview.

The earlier booking times in Waterloo Region are a function of the local appointment system and its independence from the provincial system.

Province-wide, the list of eligible residents for a booster shot includes:

Anyone aged 70 and older

Health-care workers and essential caregivers

First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-indigenous household members

People who received two doses of AstraZeneza or one dose of the Janssen vaccine

Robinson believes eligible residents may have thought they had to wait until Saturday to reserve a time to get their booster.

“We have about 360 appointments booked [Saturday],” Robinson said. “Most people heard the provincial announcement and thought [Saturday] was only the first day they were eligible in the region.”

Bookings are required to get a third shot at the Pinebush clinic but appointments can be processed outside the clinic before going inside to be immunized.

“I was surprised I could get my shot so early,” said Tracy Kirchner, a healthcare worker who received her third shot of vaccine on Saturday. “I thought I would have to wait a couple of days or weeks but I think it was Thursday or Friday I booked it and I was here today.”

Officials say all third shots will be an mRNA vaccine and the Pinebush clinic says either Pfizer or Moderna can be administered.

Eligible residents can book an appointment on the Region of Waterloo website.