‘We have been inundated’: Book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II set up at city hall

Residents and visitors in the City of Windsor are invited to sign a book of condolences to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

The book is flanked by a Windsor Police Service Honour Guard in the lobby at city hall and will be available this week until Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“We have been inundated with requests and emails from the public asking for an opportunity to come and convey their condolences about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“We were really lucky to have the same monarch for seventy plus years. It's really unheard of.”

Dilkens continued, “I think it's right for us to have the setup here that allows the public to come out, to express their grief, to express their appreciation and just to acknowledge what the contribution was of Her Majesty over 70 years. It was quite remarkable.”

When the official mourning period ends later this month, the signed pages will be bound and sent to the Governor General, Mary Simon.

A copy will be digitized and made available online in the near future.

“It's an important act,” said resident Jeff Wilkinson outside city hall. “There are so many people who have in their life seen her in Windsor or in some way been associated to her, with her.”

Wilkinson explained his grandfather was commander of the HMCS Hunter in the late 1950s and part of the royal escort when the Queen and Prince Phillip were visiting in 1959.

“She's been a figurehead, a steadying presence and to be able to reach out and express an emotion is important for everyone,” he said.

Last week, the city reached out to local school boards inviting youth to prepare and submit works of art honouring The Queen. Selected works will be included in the final bound book of condolences.

City staff says youth and other members of the general public wishing to submit visual art or poetry should do so on 8.5’ by 11’ standard paper.

Submissions may be dropped off at city hall, or scanned and submitted as JPG or PDF files to mayoro@citywindsor.ca by Friday, Sept. 30.

Meantime, while preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in Britain, information on additional commemorative initiatives and events from the city, including an upcoming memorial service at All Saints’ Anglican Church at City Hall Square will be released later this week.

“We would be honoured if the entire town were to turn out to celebrate Her Majesty,” said Rev. Robert Clifford.

Clifford told CTV News the downtown church has plenty of room for those wishing to participate with a seating capacity of about 500.

Clifford noted details were expected soon about a downtown location for a public screening of the funeral, before the local memorial service.

“Start time six o'clock, the doors will be open all day that day for private prayer and reflection and if people wish to offer prayers for Her Majesty, we’ll be open all that afternoon and seating will be available from about five o'clock on,” he said.

Museum Windsor’s François Baby House continues to honour the life and reign of The Queen with their exhibit “The Road to Platinum: Celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 70 Years on the Throne.”

“I think in a way for some people they see her as the world's grandmother,” said museum assistant Nicole Chittle. “She's been a constant through a lot of different times and decades.”

Chittle said the exhibit at 254 Pitt Street West has become a timely memorial and is free to the public.

“It's unfortunate that she's passed. We're lucky that we have this exhibit up that people can come see. We also have a book out where they can write down any memories, even if they met her in person, or just seeing her on TV,” she said. “Her Christmas messages every year everyone has watched. So they're welcome to come and write down their memories as well.”

The Queen passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. Her funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m.