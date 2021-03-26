'We have lost one of our brothers': Brampton Transit bus operator dies after contracting COVID-19

An 18-year Brampton Transit bus operator who died after contracting COVID-19 is remembered by his colleagues as a dedicated and loyal worker.

Brampton Transit announced the death Friday afternoon. The union representing Brampton Transit workers later identified the operator as Dael Muttly Jaecques.

Please read the statement below on the passing of one of our Brampton Transit team members. pic.twitter.com/7eWM5kyFUr

“It is a very sad day for transit operators, we have lost one of our brothers,” ATU Local 1573 President Frank Vani said in a statement.

Vani said Jaecques tested positive for the virus on Feb. 18 and was shortly admitted to hospital. Unfortunately, after a four-week-long battle, he succumbed to the disease.

“We extend our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends as we collectively mourn this loss,” Brampton Transit said in a statement.

Mayor Patrick Brown ordered all city flags at haft-mast to honour Jaecques. He said, “this is a heartbreaking loss” for the city and Brampton Transit.

Flags at Brampton City Hall and all Transit facilities will be flown at half-mast in memory of a colleague and friend from the Brampton Transit team, who passed away on March 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/nOsDpCqs1S

Jaecques also served as the vice-president of ATU Local 1573.

Vani said Jaecques did not drive the route along Steeles Avenue West but “his work connected with that route.”

Earlier this month, a significant outbreak at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre forced a part of the 511 Steeles Avenue West route that served the facility to be temporarily suspended after nine bus operators tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days later, Peel Public Health ordered the centre to be closed for two weeks.