'We have to do this': Saskatoon youth elevate Christmas tradition

A youth group in Saskatoon is preparing for a special nativity play performance over the holidays - and it looks to be a tall order.

Victoriia Marko had the idea to elevate the annual Christmas tradition after talking to friends in Ukraine who had a stilt-walking group there.

She hadn’t heard of such a group in Saskatoon, so she thought she’d propose the idea.

Some in the organization were reluctant to take on the risky project, but that didn’t deter her as she wanted to focus on what the youth members wanted.

“I went to the youth leaders and shared this idea with them and they got excited. They said we have to do this and the light in their eyes and the excitement, all this gave me confidence,” Marko told CTV News.

They started practicing in the summer, first on grass to soften their falls.

They watched how-to videos and only had one fall in the group so far.

“We just held someone’s hand and we just started walking. There was a rule that you have to take 100 steps in one place before we could start walking on our own,” stilt walker Maya Seman told CTV News.

That took only two practices. Now she says, they’re just used to it. They do need to keep moving and rocking back and forth or they’ll fall, she says.

Sofiya Fayfruk is also one of the 12 stilt performers says they did a demonstration in the summer at Ukrainian Day in the Park and it garnered some interest from new members.

The nativity play on stilts will be performed starting Boxing Day at St. George’s Cathedral and continue through January at various Ukrainian churches in the city.