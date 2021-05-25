'We have to get our kids back into schools': Students could return to classrooms soon

Students across Simcoe Muskoka could see the return of in-person learning before the end of the academic year.

With just over one month before summer break, Ontario's chief medical officer of health expressed an interest in a regional approach to returning students to the classroom before the province starts its gradual reopening in mid-June.

"Ideally, I'd like the schools open before we enter Step 1 of our exit strategy," Dr. David Williams said.

According to Dr. Williams, most public health units have said they would support schools reopening soon with COVID-19 cases declining steadily.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recorded a 12 per cent dip in infections week over week.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi, past president of the Ontario Medical Association, said he wants to see schools reopen - and soon. "We have to get our kids back into schools. They belong there, and I think the longer this goes on, we're really badly affecting their mental health."

Meanwhile, school boards are planning for some students to continue online learning in the fall after the provincial government announced earlier this month it would allow a new remote learning option for September.

Schools across Simcoe Muskoka shifted to remote learning following the spring break as infection rates soared. In early and mid-April, daily COVID-19 cases hovered above 100, compared to an average of 40 daily cases since May.

Dr. Gandhi expects to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in the coming days following gatherings over the May long weekend, but with vaccination rates on the rise, he said he believes the number of infections won't be a major concern.

Dr. Williams did not make it clear when a decision about reopening schools would be announced.

With files from The Canadian Press