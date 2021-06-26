'We have to heal together' Cowessess First Nation holds rally for support

A rally was held in Edmonton on Friday afternoon to support anyone who has been effected by the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves near the former Marieval residential school in Saskatchewan.

One of the organizers of the Cowessess Strong rally said there will be more events held in Edmonton to continue to offer support and spaces to heal.

“We all have to heal together, we all have to come together to heal,” said Flamant.

Flamant says it’s important to let everyone know they aren’t alone when it comes to intergenerational trauma. His grandparents attended the former Marieval residential school.

“It made it very difficult for my mom to raise a family through the trauma that she’s been through, which has unfortunately brought on a lot of trauma in my life,” said Flamant.

Cowessess First Nation member, Sheila Issac, came out to show her support for her late grandma, who attended a residential school.

“The reason I am here is for my grandma, for the survivors we want our voices heard, I am tried of being told that our history isn’t true,” said Issac.

“I am tired of being told we need to be quiet.”

An 'Every Child Matters' rally is planned to take place on Canada Day at the Alberta Legislature Building.

WHERE TO FIND SUPPORT

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.