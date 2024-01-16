'We have to invest in our youths': LPS, local social services receive funding to keep kids away from a life of crime

Using the proceeds from crime itself, the goal of a new initiative is to connect with at-risk children and youth to help them lead them to a better life and away from a life of crime.

London Police Service Chief Thai Truong was on hand for a provincial funding announcement geared to protecting young people on Tuesday.

"Just as we have to be strong in enforcement efforts, we have to invest in our youths because we know youths are very vulnerable to crime,” he said.

London police, along with the St. Leonard's Community Services London and District and Atlohsa Family Healing Services, will receive $100,000 a year over the next three years to support an initiative called Bringing Unity in London’s Diverse Society (BUILDS).

Shania Simon is a community wellness worker with Atlohsa. She said simply reaching out to young people who are struggling economically, socially or with their mental health is an important first step to keeping them from criminal activity.

"Going in and creating those relationships with the youth and putting them and their voices at the forefront of our work,” she said.

The funding comes through the Province’s Proceeds of Crime Frontline Police Grant program.

The program takes money raised through the sale of seized items and gives it to municipal police services and OPP detachments.

Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner announced the funding Tuesday at London Police Service headquarters and outlined the goals of the program.

"To help reduce hate, to help increase school safety, [and] to help police services fight organized crime,” he said.

The grant money in London will be used to create programs designed to divert youth from criminal activity and also to address hate crimes.

St. Leonard's Community Services Executive Director Michael Oats said they are issues his organization deals with on an ongoing basis.

"Everything from youth justice programs, diversion programs, child and youth mental health and prevention,” he said.

A total of $6 million is being distributed province-wide through proceeds of crime grant program.