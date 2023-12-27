'We have to produce results right away': Manitoba premier on 2024 plans for government

Improving health-care for Manitobans and addressing wait times will remain a priority for Premier Wab Kinew’s government in 2024, even as they grapple with a deficit increase they say was unexpected.

“We have to make good on these health-care commitments,” Kinew said during a recent year-end interview with CTV News Winnipeg. “That’s what Manitobans elected us on.”

Kinew has made several health-care pledges on the campaign trail, and health-care has remained a focus since he was sworn in as premier. His party has pledged to add additional hospital beds in the province, increase the hiring of health-care workers, and reopened closed emergency departments in Winnipeg that were closed by the Progressive Conservative government.

After being elected, his government continues to focus on health-care, beginning a tour of listening to health-care workers for their concerns.

However, his government was dealt an unexpected setback in the form of a $1.6 billion deficit, higher than they were initially expecting.

Kinew said the deficit is a challenge, and will require his government to take a balanced approach to keep their campaign promises.

“We're going to have to look at revenue and expenditure and getting the right mix there as we bring in a budget in the spring,” he said. “But we also got to grow the economy, so we’ve got to create good jobs, we’ve got to have an economic landscape where companies are growing, companies are being created, and there's more opportunity in the province.”

Kinew said the government is looking for more trade opportunities with the U.S. and mining sector.

“So I think if we put these different pieces together, that's how we're going to work our way towards a better fiscal situation.”

Kinew has already started some plans to help address the fiscal situation as well as focus on healthcare.

He has ended the diagnostic and surgical recovery task force to save money on administrative causes and has ordered a review of all health-care spending in the province to determine if some projects are feasible.

The decision has been criticized by the Progressive Conservatives, saying it will cause delays and bed shortages for people in need.

“We're like that family that has the eye on the $2 million house,” he said. “Yeah, we'd love to be able to have a special, you know, set up for each of our kids, they get their own private bathroom, but the reality is Manitoba, if we're that family, we should be looking more at the $350,000 home.

“So these personal care homes will get built, but the question is, when are we going to be able to move forward with them? And how can we do so along with the other investments we have to make to grow the economy like fixing the roads, the highways, building schools, building hospitals, finishing the job of hospitals in Neepawa and Portage (la Prairie) that are already halfway built? It’s a complex situation.”

Kinew added that improving health-care in Manitoba will take time, but action will be taken immediately. He said the province is starting to add beds at Grace Hospital to address wait times.

“Our team knows we have to produce results right away for patients and their families,” Kinew said.

Part one of the year-end interview airs on Wednesday, Dec. 27, while the second part airs on Dec. 28.

-With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and The Canadian Press