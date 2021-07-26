'We haven't forgotten how to be human': Tornado cleanup continues in Barrie with new help

Cleanup efforts are continuing in Barrie's south end Saturday with assistance from a global charity.

BAPS Charities is a global enterprise that works in nine countries across five continents. Its volunteers focus on areas of need both locally and around the world.

On Saturday, volunteers from BAPS charities from Barrie and the GTA gathered in the south end of the city to help with the ongoing cleanup efforts.

"These people have been amazing," says Julie Brown, resident. "Their kindness, their gentleness, their work ethic. Their team effort has been fantastic," she adds.

Members of the community have also banned together to help those affected.

Barrie resident Carolyn Walker's family home was destroyed after the EF-2 tornado ripped through the south end neighbourhood last week, forcing her to live with her family in Bolton.

Neighbours and volunteers have helped Walker clear debris, many of whom were strangers before the storm.

"Coming from a pandemic for a year and a half, parts of me wonder if we remember how to be human again," Walker says. "The humanity that has come...we haven't forgotten how to be human."

Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman and Barrie Councillor Sergio Morales were on-hand as well.

The group is expected to continue to help throughout the weekend.