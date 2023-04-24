'We haven't heard from her': Family concerned after woman goes missing on Vancouver Island

A woman in Montreal is asking for help after her mother, Patricia Nzuza, 55, disappeared on Vancouver Island.

“It’s unlike my mom to be missing, so I’m automatically going to think that something bad happened to her,” said Naomi Yamba, Nzuza's daughter.

Yamba says the family hasn’t heard from her in more than a week.

She apparently told her family she was travelling from Ottawa to Victoria and would be meeting with someone she met online, then potentially moving to Victoria permanently.

The family says she landed at YYJ on April 15. She then sent a message to her two daughters, saying she had landed and was safe.

They haven’t heard from her since.

Yamba says RCMP told them their mother was seen in a surveillance video boarding a bus alone at the airport.

“She did not disclose who this person was,” said Yamba. “We’re not sure if it’s a man or a woman, we don’t have a face, nothing.”

“That’s why we are really worried.”

Yamba says it’s unusual that her mom hasn’t been in touch and that phone messages to her aren’t showing up as having been read.

“If you happen to find her, please have grace and be patient with her,” said Yamba. “We’re worried, we’re stressed and I haven’t eaten for days.”

I just can’t sleep without know my mom is OK.”

Nzuza’s family says she’s a Black woman with a slight South African accent.

Anyone who has seen the missing woman is asked to call Sidney RCMP.