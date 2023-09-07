'We hear you BeyHive': Hullo adds special late-night sailing for Beyoncé's Vancouver concert

B.C.’s newest ferry service is getting in “Formation” before Beyoncé arrives in Vancouver next week by scheduling a late-night sailing back to the island after the Sept. 11 concert.

Hullo announced the special 11:30 p.m. return trip to Nanaimo on social media Wednesday, encouraging people to reserve the sailing ahead of time online.

“We heard you BeyHive,” reads the Facebook post. “Say Hullo to a feature late-night sailing to Nanaimo for the Beyoncé show in Vancouver.”

Queen B is set to take the stage at BC Place at 8 p.m., and Nanaimo-bound concert goers will need to be at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at 1055 Canada Place by 11:10 p.m. to catch the ferry home.

The 75-minute trip will cost between $37.50 and $55, depending on how “Cozy” fans want to be on their journey back to the island.

Hullo says it will do its best to accommodate ticketholders in the event of a concert delay or other unforeseen circumstances.

“However, we also have to consider the schedules of other passengers and operational factors,” wrote a spokesperson in an email to CTV News Thursday.

RING THE ALARM: MORE SPECIAL SAILINGS COMING

This is the first late-night sailing Hullo has scheduled since launching the service on Aug. 16, but the company says more are in the works.

“We aim to provide extra sailings for special events when there is significant demand. The frequency of these additional sailings will depend on the specific events and the interest of our passengers,” reads the email. “For now, we are also planning on having an extra sailing for the Coldplay concerts.”

Those concerts are on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

“Rest assured, the ticket prices will remain the same for special events,” the spokesperson added.

Bookings for special Hullo sailings will be available closer to the event date, the company says.

Passengers are encouraged to check Hullo’s website and social media channels for updates on extra trips, but the company also plans to notify travellers through email newsletters.