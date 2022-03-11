'We heard bombs': Terrified refugees reflect on escape from Ukraine
Some 40,000 Ukrainian refugees escaped Ukraine on Thursday through temporary humanitarian corridors meant to get them to safety.
Two years into pandemic, mental health of Manitobans remains major concernOn top of the illness and death brought on by COVID-19, experts note there’s been a significant impact on people’s mental health.
First Nations man files complaint against Winnipeg police over alleged racial profilingA First Nations man says he has filed a complaint of alleged misconduct and racism within the Winnipeg Police Service after he was handcuffed and placed in a police car in what he believes is a case of racial profiling.
Federal money to support Black-led businesses in northern OntarioThe Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is supporting Black businesses owners in the region with $1.1 million to overcome obstacles in starting and growing their businesses.
India says it accidentally fired missile into PakistanIndia says it accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan this week because of a 'technical malfunction' during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan summoned India's envoy to protest.
RCMP seek witnesses after Red Deer woman drugged, sexually assaultedMounties in Red Deer are looking to locate two women who witnessed a sexual assault last month at the East 40th Pub.
How municipalities navigated two years in a pandemicOn the second anniversary of the pandemic, many people say they are ready to move on.
Woodstock police seize $35,000 of fentanyl, meth and Oxycodone pillsA Woodstock man is facing multiple charges after police found about $35,000 of suspected fentanyl and other drugs as well as several edged weapons in his possession.
'A historic moment': Saskatoon historian developing COVID-19 archiveA lot has changed since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 two years ago — and it has been especially interesting for historians like Erika Dyck.
'We've got to grow': Anand says CAF must recruit more troops amid heightened global uncertaintyNational Defence Minister Anita Anand says there is an urgent need to attract more Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel amid a 'clear and present' danger to the rules based international order.