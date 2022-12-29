'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community

Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.

Pierzchala was killed Tuesday while responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

"I feel extreme sadness for the family, the community where I grew up, where Andrew grew up, having to go through this again," said Jason Harnett, whose brother, Sgt. Andrew Harnett was killed two years ago during a traffic stop in Calgary where he was working as a police officer.

"Here we are with the national spotlight on a small town in Ontario once again because of the same reason, two officers connected to that community."

On New Years Eve, 2020, the Harnett was dragged 437 metres down the street by a fleeing SUV and into the path of an oncoming car.

The 37-year-old Hagersville-native died an hour later in hospital.

In his hometown, where some of Harnett's family members still live, a park was recently named in his honour.

"It was such a tragic event out in Calgary, I mean 37 years old and having a baby on the way," Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley said. "It was heartbreaking for our community, absolutely. And now the devastation of Greg just brings back so many memories."

RURAL COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

The fatal shooting of Pierzchala came just days before the second anniversary of Harnett's death.

Community leaders say the events have taken a heavy collective toll.

"This is a rural Ontario area and we’re not accustomed to these types of tragedies occurring in our communities," Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Bobbi Ann Brady said.

On Thursday, sisters Beverly Petheram and Brenda Gallant joined other Hagersville residents in tying blue ribbons to poles around town.

"We’re just saddened by what happened," Gallant said. "It’s just heartbreaking for all of us. And to think we just did this two years ago for Sgt. Andrew Harnett and we’re back doing it again, it’s just heartbreaking for everyone."

PLANS TO HONOUR FALLEN OFFICER

Harnett said in the days following his brother's death, the community of Hagersville lit up blue in honour of the fallen officer. The support from the community helped with the grieving process and he wants to see the same for Pierzchala's family, he said.

Bentley is encouraging people to put blue lights out on New Years Eve.

"[To] keep them in their memories and recognize Greg's family is suffering and Haldimand county is suffering," she said.

Meanwhile at the local OPP detachment a tribute of flowers filling the lobby continues to grow.

A procession to escort Pierzchala’s body from Toronto to Barrie will take place Friday. A police funeral will be held in Barrie on Wednesday, Jan. 4.