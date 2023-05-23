'We just lost everything': Quail Ridge Apartment residents trying to restart after fire

Several Winnipeg families are looking to rebuild their lives after an apartment fire Friday evening left them with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Quail Ridge Apartment Homes in the St. James area is considered a complete loss after a blaze ripped through the building. Up to 180 people called the apartment complex home and are now left with nothing.

"We just lost everything on Friday. We don't have home insurance. We ran a home business. It ruined everything for us," said Kim Laviolette, who lived on the second floor.

Tenants like Laviolette and Matthew Hicks have been told by the complex's management that everything in their suites and more than 40 others is likely gone.

"We've been having false alarm after false alarm and my wife was thinking maybe this was just another false alarm," said Hicks.

"Your belongings are gone. Everything's gone because of water damage and fire damage."

Several people who lived in the building told CTV News they didn't have tenants insurance and are now staying with family, relying on donated food, money and clothing.

The Canadian Red Cross was dispatched to help. Around 20 people were given meals and a hotel to stay in, while others who had a place to stay were also given food.

The Red Cross' agreement with the city is to support people for the first 72 hours after a disaster and it says in this case, at the request of the city, the support has been extended for some families.

The city says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and the building has been turned over to management, who would now be working with their insurers.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached to the management company for comment but has yet to hear back. Former residents said they're hoping to get in this week for a few hours to see if anything is salvageable, but the building needs to be deemed safe before they are allowed to go in.