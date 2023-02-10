'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre

Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.

The event was held at the Fairhaven Elementary School.

“I’m planted here, and I hope that we can find a resolution to this situation,” said Fairhaven resident Darla Brown. “I can’t afford to sell my house and move somewhere else.”

Brown is concerned for the safety of the community, along with the cleanliness of the community. She points to the influx of drugs and needles from the STC's Wellness Centre clients. She also alleges the value of her home has dropped. Her hope is to see more support from city council.

“I took away city council hasn’t been supporting us the way that we need to be supported as a community,” said Brown. “By our crowd tonight we have voice.”

City councillors Hilary Gough and David Kirton attended the meeting along with Saskatoon Fire Department Asst. Chief Yvone Raymer and Inspector Tonya Gresty from the Saskatoon Police Service. They all answered questions residents had.

“All we can worry about is what’s happening on the outside, what’s happening in the neighbourhood,” said Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton.

“The amount of people who showed up here tonight, could probably multiple that by 4-5 to understand how many people are frustrated in this community.”

Kirton says he took away the need for city councillors to be communicating with the province – which helps fund the STC Wellness Centre and lease the building.

Inspector Gresty stated since the wellness centre arrived, disturbance calls have risen and requests residents contact police for those instances.

“We are being diligent in monitoring those stats and analyzing the information that is coming in from the community,” said Gresty.

Brent Humenney says since the arrival of the wellness shelter, he no longer feels comfortable leaving his son at home.

“We just need answers,” said Hummenney. “My main concerns are the health and safety of the community members.”

Several members in the crowd voiced their displeasure towards the site hoping it would get moved. Councillors cleared the air that this was not a city decision but rather it's the province that controls the building.

Much of the talk during the meeting was about who was not in attendance – Chief Mark Arcand or a representative from the STC Wellness Centre. When asked where he was and why he didn’t show up CTV News was given this response:

“Tribal Chief Mark Arcand along with officials from SPS and Councillor David Kirton did meet with the President of the Fairhaven community association Jason Hicks earlier. At that meeting there was great dialogue between the association president Jason Hicks and STC. STC appreciates the time that the association leadership has given to constructive dialogue regarding the EWC.”

When asked to clarify what earlier meant, the representative said “before the day.”