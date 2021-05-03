'We just really value everybody,' Busby centre fundraiser to help city's most vulnerable

At the David Busby Centre in Barrie, 'Everybody is a Somebody.' That new slogan is now available on clothing being sold by the Barrie centre as a new way to raise money.

"We just really value everybody," said the centre's executive director, Sarah Peddle. "We make sure that the people who are coming to our services are treated with dignity and respect, and they have value that they bring to us as human beings."

For more than 28 years, the centre has provided shelter and resources for the city's most vulnerable.

Peddle said it's about giving back to the people who need them the most.

"All of the funds that we are raising through this initiative go into the daily operations of our organization," she said.

The centre has about 150 people housed in two hotels with outreach programs helping roughly 40 individuals every day.

The funds raised will also help with transportation needs.

Clothing or items with the 'Everybody is a Somebody' slogan are available to order here.