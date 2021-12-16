'We just want her back,' daughters plead for return of mother's stolen ashes

When Lorraine Sarasin was first told that her mother’s cremated ashes had been stolen, she thought it was a joke.

“To be honest, I wasn’t sure if it was some sort of prank, because it’s just so incomprehensible that someone would do this,” says Sarasin.

During the overnight hours of Dec. 13, two containers of cremated remains were stolen from the T.A Brown Funeral Home in Port Elgin. One box contained the ashes of Anne Bradley, who died suddenly on Dec. 6.

“We were already going through the grief of losing her very suddenly, and now with this. There’s no words. And you start to think the worst. It’s very difficult,” says Kelly Yeaman, Bradley’s daughter.

Sarasin and Yeaman had planned on each taking some of their mother’s ashes home with them to put in an urn with their father, who passed away in 2016. Some of the ashes were also destined for Scotland, Bradley’s homeland.

“We know we lost her the second she took her last breath, but the ashes meant something for us,” says Sarasin.

“Not having that piece of her, we’re not sure what to do. Do we pretend that she’s in there, do we keep the urn? We’re not sure, right now,” says Yeaman.

Taylor Brown, who runs the T.A Brown Funeral Home, says he, along with friends and family, have searched the neighbourhood, garbage bags, recycle bins, even the area landfill, hoping to find the stolen remains.

“Our sincerest sympathies to these families. We are completely devastated by the theft that has taken place,” he says.

Police say they’re doing everything they can to try and find the missing remains, and hope those responsible left the ashes somewhere once they realized what they’d taken.

“I was up and down that street yesterday, looking in all the recycle bins. It’s hard to keep hopeful as the days go on,” says Yeaman, who lives in Port Elgin.

“We just want her back. This was the last thing we had of mom. Just leave it somewhere, and someone will find it, and get it back to us,” says Sarasin.