'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man

A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness for man who's been missing for more than two weeks.

Many people brought signs, while others wore t-shirts. All desperate for answers about the disappearance of a well-known man in the community – 39-year-old Edwin Christmas.

"It's been incredibly hard on everybody," said Roddy Christmas, Edwin’s brother.

The younger Christmas says the family has been baffled as to what could have happened to the single father of six. Christmas was last seen leaving his home in his red Chevy Traverse, with distinctive front-end damage, the morning of Aug. 10.

"This is out of his character,” Roddy said. “He has never done anything like this before. He's got six children who are all concerned about his safety right now."

Mariah Joe, the missing man’s niece, says his whereabouts have become a big topic of concern, not only in Membertou, but in Mi'kmaq communities across Cape Breton.

"He's a family man. He's a hard working guy. Everybody knows who he is,” Joe said. "We'kok'maq and Membertou, they matched two $5,000 rewards -- so there's a total of $10,000 out for any information that will lead to his whereabouts. We just want him home."

Family members say the show of support at the awareness walk says a lot about how many people know Christmas, and care about him.

A community walk is about to begin in Membertou, in an effort to find Edwin Christmas. The 39 year old father of six has been missing for more than two weeks. ⁦@CTVAtlantic⁩ pic.twitter.com/ryyRRlrAhO

Despite how long he's been missing, they say they’re still holding out hope.

"I know that he's out there. I've got a lot of faith that he's out there,” Roddy said.

Edwin Christmas's vehicle still hasn't been found. As the walk wound its way through Membertou, family members had a message for him -- or anyone who might know anything.

“We just want you to know we love you,” Roddy said. “We're here for you. Reach out. If you know where he is, if you know his whereabouts, please reach out."

Cape Breton Regional Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 902-563-5151, or Crime Stoppers.