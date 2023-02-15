'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project

A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.

On Tuesday night, Vancouver City Council approved the development application for a six-storey social housing building at 2581-2540 Grandview Highway South, just east of Nanaimo Street. The development was first submitted to council in April 2022.

The facility will contain 64 units and be operated by Community Builders, a non-profit organization that provides low-barrier housing to people experiencing homelessness.

The Italian Cultural Centre is one block away, and the executive director is voicing concerns.

While BC Housing and the city did begin a community consultation process last year, The Italian Cultural Centre’s executive director Mario Miceli said some key details weren’t available until last weekend when the plan was posted online.

“What we weren’t told is that this was going to be a low-barrier unit and obviously was going to have persons in the facility with mental health issues and drug addiction issues,” said Miceli, adding he was first told it would be a home for seniors and those with disabilities who were at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

“We’re not averse to having this facility there, what we’re really concerned about is a lack of consultation, a lack of transparency.”

Miceli also has concerns about staffing. The building proposal indicates there will be 24/7 resident support staff on site at all hours, but Miceli believes that's not the right kind of staffing.

“I was originally told there would be a nurse,” he said. “There is no medical, clinical staff on site.”

B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Khalon welcomed the project approval, saying he was “pleased” the decision was made.

“We want to ensure that both communities are safe and that people get the safe roof over their head so that they can stabilize their lives,” Khalon told CTV News.

In response to Miceli’s concerns, the minister said that BC Housing had been engaging with people in the community “for over a year now” and assured residents that the building “will have 24/7 support services in place for those that do need the supports.”

A community advisory group will be established to monitor and discuss issues moving forward. Construction is set to begin later this year.