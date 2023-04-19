'We just went for it': Quick thinking hospital staff jump into action to rescue trapped goose

It's that time of year again where a familiar creature can be seen waddling around Winnipeg.

Canada geese are back as the weather has slowly started to warm up, but for one feathery waterfowl, it found itself in a tight situation.

Karlie Wilkie, an occupational therapist at Misericordia Hospital, said one goose got stuck in a tight window well at the side of the building.

"I got a call from my co-worker at 7:30 a.m. saying there was a goose stuck in there. So as soon as I got to work, we got all of our stuff together, we went out to see the situation and got to it," said Wilkie.

Wilkie said she decided to jump into action and grabbed a white sheet and climbed into the window well.

Once there, she was able to get the sheet over the goose and pick it up.

"We just acted and did what we needed to do. We had some PPE and our face guard. It wasn't showing any signs of aggression at the time, so we just went for it.

"I've seen before that if you cover an animal's eyes and if you just give it a little bit of a hug, it can calm down. It definitely wasn't trying to flap its wings once I put the sheet over it."

Once the goose was in her hands, she said she gave it a little pet through the sheet to help let it know that it was ok.

Wilkie then made her way up the ladder out of the window well and handed off the bird to one of her co-workers who put the goose down and took the sheet off and it flew away with no problems.

"We were happy."