'We know our students deserve better': Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calls for more education funding

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) has called on the province for more funding to address class sizes and a lack of teachers and educational assistants.

STF president Samantha Becotte said students need more one on one support in classrooms across the province.

“I talked to a Grade 3 teacher just yesterday with a number of students in her class that have come in since the start of the year, and she's not sure if they're going to get the EA support that they require,” said Becotte.

“This pulls her in so many different directions, and that means that she's not able to support her students the best she wants, to the best she can, and we know our students deserve better than that.”

The province announced a record investment of $2.88 billion towards education in the 2022-23 budget, and provided an additional $20 million in July.

Becotte said the extra funding addressed additional inflationary costs.

“It didn't really have an impact on increasing supports in our classrooms,” she said.

“We need government to create a sustainable, predictable budget so that school divisions and schools and teachers can create plans that ensure students are successful in their classes.”

The STF isn’t putting a dollar amount on the extra funds it’s looking for.

“Saskatchewan is a diverse province. We know that different areas have different challenges, but one common thing that we're hearing is that they haven't received enough funding when school divisions create their budgets,” said Becotte.

“We're hearing from the boards that they haven't received the funds they need to meet the needs of students, and so we're starting the conversation here today to encourage government to listen to teachers, listen to parents, and meet the needs of students across Saskatchewan by investing in education.”

Premier Scott Moe said those conversations about funding towards education have already begun.

“Those discussions will continue between the school divisions and between the Ministry of Education and ultimately the Minister of Education, but we most certainly, through exactly those conversations, is the reason that we increased our initial increase of $30 million to the school divisions to $50 million,” he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said the $29.4 million increase from the previous year and the $20 million top up provides $6 million for additional classroom supports and funds the two per cent teacher salary increase.

Funding to schools divisions will be updated to reflect actual September 30th enrolments when confirmed in the fall.

“While government provides funding to school divisions for the provision of programs, supports and services, school divisions have the responsibility to make decisions within their allocated budget to meet local priorities and address the needs of their students and teachers," the Ministry said in the statement.

The Ministry said in addition to the increases, there is $7 million to allow school divisions to hire up to 200 new EAs for the 2022-23 school year.

Parent Reanne Powell told CTV News her 11-year-old son has special needs, and is struggling without extra help.

“There's no funding there. There's no teachers assistants available, guidance counselors, occupational therapy, there's none of that offered to parents,” she said.

Tracy Mikula said she has two special children, and agreed education needs more funding in Saskatchewan.

“There's more kids in the school system and it feels like funding is getting cut every year, and it makes zero sense,” she said.