'We’ll always remember him': 15 Wing Moose Jaw pays tribute to veteran with funeral flyover

Royal Canadian Air Force base 15 Wing Moose Jaw paid tribute to WWII veteran Allen (Al) Cameron with a memorial flyover at his funeral Thursday.

Cameron was the last remaining WWII veteran in Moose Jaw when he passed away on Aug. 29 at the age of 98.

“He was a special guy,” said his son, Brett.

From singing ‘Oh Canada’ at Warriors’ games to being a staple at 15 Wing, Al has left a hole in the hearts of the community.

However, for Brett, it is the places they went together he will remember most.

“We were in Europe for three years as a result of him being in the forces,” he recalled. “We travelled the country from coast to coast.”

“It was an upbringing most kids don’t get,” Brett added.

Al spent 26 years in the RCAF as a mechanic, and spent time during WWII in Britain, Italy and other parts of Europe before returning to Moose Jaw and 15 Wing.

“He tried civilian life and didn’t like it,” Brett laughed. “He tried for about six months then had enough and went right back into the military.”

Playing in every band or singing in every choir, Al found his greatest joy through music.

He even founded a saxophone trio, called the ‘Bad Boys.’

“Music was very special to him,” Brett said.

Allen had a deep connection to the RCAF base, especially in his later years.

Although he lived so close, Marlene Shillingford, 2 Canadian Air Division Chief Warrant Officer said Allen had lost his connection to the air force, so the base reintegrated him into their operations.

“Last year, we invited him to pin wings on newly graduates,” said Shillingford. “He’s attended most of our graduations. He was present for the change of command.”

“We will always remember him,” she added.

At his funeral, 15 Wing paid tribute to Allen with a memorial flyover.

Brett said as the planes flew by, a tear came to his eye.

“It was exciting,” he added. “The base made his last years very special.”