'We’ll be 404 this year': What 4 centuries of life experience taught this group of Sask. seniors about friendship

Four seniors at a Regina retirement home have found one of the secrets to a happy, long life: friendship.

Together, the foursome have a combined 400 years of life experience. Doris Dobrichan is 99, Anne Wittal is 98, Marion Hall is 102 and Jean Hunter is 101.

“We all eat together every day,” Wittal said.

“Except Marion. She never comes down for breakfast. She sleeps in and eats later.”

They’ve lived at the Revera Marian Cheateau Retirement Home for several years. They became a core group before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Before COVID, [Anne and I] sat together in the dining room. They told us they were doing some reorganizing and asked us to pick two other people to sit at a table with us,” Marion explained.

“Doris and Jean joined us then. We’ve been together in the dining room since.”

It’s not just meals they share together. Some of them play bingo, cards and watch television together.

The group also has birthdays in common.

“We all have our birthdays within a month,” Marion said. “Three of us in October and Doris in November.”

The ladies have noticed a lot that has changed in the world through their 100 years of life.

“All the electronics are completely foreign,” Marion said.

“You go back 100 years and you look at what we had in 1920 and 1930 and what’s here now. These kids nowadays don’t know what you’re talking about.”

They say one thing that has remained consistent is the importance of friendship.

“You need other people,” Marion said.

“As long as we help each other, I think we’ll be alright,” Anne added.

Despite their ages, the women all value their independence. They spend time alone in their rooms, but they said sometimes it’s okay to accept help.

“I need more care than these three ladies right now and I’m the youngest,” Anne said.

But her friends said they’re always happy to lend a hand when they can.

“She does okay. We try to look after her, but she doesn’t always want to listen to us,” Marion said.

“She doesn’t have much choice,” Jean added.

In the coming months, the women plan to keep doing what they’re doing – enjoying meals and events together.

They’re now looking ahead to their birthday season, which is another six months away.

“We’ll be 404 this year,” Anne said.

“Well, if we live that long – I may as well say that.”