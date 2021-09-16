'We'll be back in 2022': Edmonton Expo cancels 2021 event
For the second year in a row, Edmonton’s expo celebrating all things from video games to comics to pop culture and science fiction has cancelled its 2021 event.
The Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo said in a statement on Thursday that its event scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 will be cancelled and hosted in September 2022.
“In response to yesterday’s provincial announcements and in line with our commitment to your safety, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel (the Edmonton Expo),” the expo team said.
“We know how important this show is to our community, and we join you in your disappointment,” they added. “Rest assured, friends, that we’ll be back in 2022, more ready than ever to celebrate fandom to the fullest.”
Ticket holders and exhibitors will be able to transfer their event passes to next year or receive a refund.
The event was planning to welcome celebrity guests including Star Trek‘s William Shatner, Christina Ricci from The Addams Family, and Michael Rooker from The Walking Dead and Guardians of the Galaxy.
The Calgary Expo took place last weekend and welcomed less than 25,000 fans to its event.
