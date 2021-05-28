We'll be there, North Bay police warn organizers of anti-lockdown rally

The North Bay Police Service said Friday it will have officers at an anti-lockdown protest scheduled to take place at the waterfront in North Bay on Monday at noon.

Police learned about the rally from information circulating on social media. Similar gatherings took place on March 20, April 3, April 17, May 1, and May 15, police said.

"There is currently a declaration of emergency and provincial stay-at-home order in effect," police said in a news release. "Indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited except for weddings, funerals or religious services where attendance is limited to 10 people. The organizers of gatherings can be fined a minimum of $10,000 and attendees can receive a $750 ticket."

At previous rallies, police said they issued 31 tickets and served seven summons to individuals for violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police "identified those involved using information gathered from observing the previous rallies," the release said.

To avoid confrontation at the rallies, police went to each person's residence to charge them afterward.

"Officers entering a crowd to lay charges risk physical confrontations and the spread of COVID-19 to police and members of the public," the release said.

"The North Bay Police Service encourages everyone to follow the stay-at-home order and COVID-19 public health guidelines, including practising physical distancing and wearing a mask."

More information about COVID-19 and how you can help stop the spread is available from Ontario’s Ministry of Health.