'We’ll continue to support them': Knights organization getting help dealing with player’s death

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has been providing support for the London Knights over the past 48 hours since the death of Abakar Kazbekov.

The 18-year old Knights forward fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday. London police said no foul play is suspected.

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Ontario and the OHL provided mental health support as part of the “Talk Today” program which started in 2014 and has trained more than 57,000 people.

"We had members of CMHA Thames Valley who were available to support individuals who were learning this news,” said Camille Quenneville, CEO of CMHA Ontario. “We'll support them for many days to come."

The Knights are not speaking to the media, but a few expressed their thoughts online.

Defenceman Oliver Bonk tweeted, “So sad to not have you with us anymore Abby. You were a brother to all of us. We’re going to miss you.”

Teammate and forward Landon Sim tweeted, “Fly high brother, love you.”

Many mixed emotions in the last few days. I can’t say much at the moment as my heart is sad. But I do want to say thank you to everyone that came together and helped me and the London Knights during this terrible time. My thoughts and prayers are with Abby and his family. #AK15 pic.twitter.com/iBYTqDfajV

The Saginaw Spirit know what the Knights are dealing with. In 2014, player Terry Trafford died during the regular season.

“We brought mental health into the room just to be available and also our entire community really came together on this subject,” said Saginaw Spirit President, Craig Goslin, who was also at the helm in 2014.

“What we found out is that every player, staff member, every…family all process this differently,” he explained. “A lot of these things are hidden, and people just don't talk about him and you know, mental health is the concern.”

Nearly nine years after Trafford passed, the Spirit still pay tribute with a night dedicated to mental health awareness.

“We’ll have 25 to 30 vendors that come together at a Saginaw game, that are going to discuss this matter and be available for the community,” he said.

The Knights have nine days until their next game, and there is no doubt it will be difficult for everyone that knew him during the holidays.

"It will be difficult to process,” said Quenneville. “On the plus side, they are headed home to their families, where they will I hope receive support being together at this difficult time. They'll return to their hockey family where they will grieve together, but support one another.”

Associate General Manager Rob Simpson tweeted he had “mixed emotions" and his "heart is sad.”

He added, “I wanted to thank everyone who came together to help me and the Knights during this terrible time.”

The Knights will provide details later about how they will remember Abakar Kazbekov.

They also support a GoFundMe page which has been set up to help Kazbekov’s family.

Thank you from the London Knights.



How to support the family of Abakar Kazbekov: https://t.co/FsUM0N3yxn pic.twitter.com/rB8rdJiBjt