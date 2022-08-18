'We'll have more coming': Premier considers rebate cheques to help with inflation
Manitobans could be receiving more rebate cheques from the provincial government to help deal with rising inflation costs.
Premier Heather Stefanson spoke on the subject at a news conference Thursday announcing an increase to Manitoba's minimum wage.
"My message today is clear: our government is here to help you. To help you and your families mitigate these challenges," said Stefanson at the announcement.
The premier went on to say mailing cheques out to Manitobans to help with inflation costs is not off the table.
"We have done a number of things already," said Stefanson. "We recognize that there's further inflationary pressures out there, I've indicated that we're looking at what we might be doing and that could potentially be one option for providing more affordability. But we'll have more. We'll have more coming in the weeks ahead on that front."
New numbers released by Statistics Canada on Tuesday show that Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, largely driven by a decline in gas prices.
